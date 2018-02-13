Countrywide anti-polio drive begins

Islamabad

A country-wide anti-polio campaign begins on Monday. National Coordinator, Pakistan Polio Program Rana Muhammad Safdar said over 38 million children under five years of age will be administered polio drops during the campaign.

They include 19.15 million children in Punjab, 8.7 million in Sindh, 5.7 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.46 million in Balochistan, 1.03 million in FATA, 0.74 million in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 0.237 million in Gilgit Baltistan and 0.313 million in Islamabad federal capital territory.

Two hundred and sixty thousand polio workers, including one hundred and ninety one thousand mobile teams, eleven thousand nine hundred and eighty six transit teams and ten thousand two hundred seventy six fixed teams will perform their duties during this campaign.

A three-day anti polio campaign will also begin today in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. During the drive, over seven hundred thousand children below the age of five year will be administered anti-polio vaccine drops.—TNS