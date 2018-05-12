Country’s uplift linked with democracy: PM Abbasi

Karachi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said that only the public represented government could lead the country to progress as undemocratic governments in the past had failed to uplift the country and address national issues.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of National Incubation Center at NED University here, he said it was only the Pakistan Muslim League-N government that always delivered in all sectors.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Information Technology, Anusha Rehman, Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail and aspiring young entrepreneurs.

He said this was the democracy at work as huge projects were being executed across the country including highways, power plants, airports and information technology.

He said the NIC, completed at cost of Rs 2.5 billion, would provide an opportunity to young entrepreneurs to launch their

start-ups and help them earn more in the future.

The prime minister, who was earlier received by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubai on arrival at the airport, said he had ended up inaugurating projects worth around Rs 100 billions.

He said despite all odds, the government kept up its development agenda and in the next polls, the people would have the choice to judge their performance.

The prime minister said the government had revived the ‘lights’ of Karachi city, once called as ‘city of lights’ consequent to the non-partisan efforts of the federal, provincial and city governments as well as the law enforcement agencies.

He said the crime ratio had gone down in the city and hoped that the normalcy would sustain in the metropolitan.

He said the NIC would be the source of inspiration for the youth and hoped that the private sector would extend its assistance in the IT sector.

Prime Minister Abbasi also lauded the finance minister for presenting the annual budget for fiscal 2018-19 in which no one could find out any deficiency.

He said in the recently announced budget, the government had proposed reduced tax rate on IT products and would also establish Special Economic Zones for Technology.

He also appreciated the IT ministry for uplifting the IT sector and extending the broadband services to various parts of the country. He also spoke high of the ministry’s projects for the girls in the sector.

He said the government had set a pace for national development and hoped the government would move ahead with these initiatives after July elections.

Earlier, IT Minister Anusha Rehman told the gathering that another incubation center would be inaugurated in Quetta. She said the number of internet consumers was increasing by a million per year.—APP