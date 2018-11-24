Country’s total expenditures rise 11pc in Q1 2018-19

Islamabad

The government’s total expenditures during first quarter (July-September) of current fiscal year increased by 11 percent to Rs 1.588 trillion against the expenditures of Rs 1.431 trillion in same period of last year.

The current expenditures of the government also increased to Rs 1.479 trillion in Q1 of 2018-19 as compared to the previous year’s current expenditures of Rs 1.24 trillion, a latest data released by ministry of finance said.

Out of total expenditures, federal expenses stood at Rs 999.25 billion while that of provinces was recorded at Rs 480.6 billion.

According to detail, during the corresponding period, servicing of domestic debt stood at Rs 461.728 billion whereas the servicing of foreign debt was recorded at Rs 45.335 billion.

Under the head of superannuation allowances and pensions, an amount of Rs 84.75 billion was spent, whereas for grants (other than provinces) Rs 53 billion were spent during first quarter of 2018-19.

Total spending on development sector was recorded at Rs 108.964 billion out of which Rs 50.872 billion were spend under Federal Public Sector Development Programme and Rs 55.727 billion were spent under provincial PSDP.

During July-September 2018-19, the government spent Rs 713.44 billion for general public service, Rs 219.392 billion for defense affairs and service, Rs 32.727 billion for public orders and safety affairs, and Rs 6.378 billion for economic affairs.

Similarly Rs 222 million for have been spent on environmental protection, Rs 357 million on housing and community amenitites, Rs 3.285 billion on health, Rs 3.577 billion on recreation culture and religion, Rs 19.53 billion on education affairs and services and Rs 444 million on social protection.

Meanwhile the data said that the country’s budget deficit during first quarter of current fiscal year stood at Rs 541.677 billion or 1.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product mainly due to high debt servicing on Pakistan’s local and foreign loans.

The total expenditures under the head of mark-up payments on foreign and local loans stood at Rs 507.06 billion which is even higher than the combined spending of defense and development expenditures.

Total defense expenditures during the first quarter of current fiscal year stood at Rs 219.4 billion whereas that of development expenditures and net lending remained Rs 108.94 billion.

The budget deficit during same period of previous year (Jul-Sept 2017-18) was recorded at Rs 440.8 billion while the debt servicing expenditures were recorded at Rs 445.37 billion.

Total revenue of the country during first quarter of current fiscal year increase to Rs 1.102 trillion against the income of Rs 1.025 trillion in same period of last year.

The tax revenue also increased from Rs 911.38 billion in Q1 of 2017-18 to Rs 975.2 billion in same period of current fiscal year out of which federal share of tax revenue during Q1 of 2018-19 remained Rs 886.58 billion while provincial share of tax revenue remained Rs 88.62 billion.—APP

