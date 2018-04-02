Country’s prosperity, linked with Nawaz: Barjees claims

Islamabad

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir Sunday said the country’s prosperity and development was linked with former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his vision. In a statement, he said people had already decided to vote for PML-N for completing the agenda of progress and prosperity of the PML-N government.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would participate in the ensuing general election with the agenda of completing development projects and ensuring the sanctity of vote. He said the PML-N and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had the honour of starting infrastructure development projects in the country. The other governments did nothing for eliminating chronic problems of the country, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif had constructed vital projects like motorway during 1990, the continuation of this project had strengthened the country’s economy. He said Nawaz Sharif also started China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project during his recent tenure. This mega project would make the country economic power in the world.

The credit of eliminating terrorism, load shedding goes to Nawaz Sharif. Pakistani people loved Nawaz Sharif from the core of their heart, he added. He said people of Pakistan had never accepted disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from the politics. PML-N would win the next general election due to its excellent performance of last five years. Opponents were trying their best to defame Nawaz Sharif and decrease his popularity. Whereas Pakistani people had already decided to support Nawaz Sharif, he opined.—APP