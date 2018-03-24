Country’s progress, prosperity linked with democracy: PM

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the country’s security, solidarity and prosperity connected with the democracy.

In his message to the nation on Pakistan Day annually observed on March 23, the prime minister urged his countrymen to follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal as a lively and determined nation for the stability and supremacy of the homeland. He said the Day (March 23) reminded the great moment of 78 years ago when the Muslims of the sub-continent had made a commitment to create an independent Muslim state by breaking the shackles of oppression. He said on the very Day the Pakistan Muslim League had adopted a historic resolution in a meeting in Lahore chaired by Muhammad Ali Jinnah which was later named as the Resolution of Pakistan.

The prime minister opined that the resolution had created awareness among the Muslims about their destination and within seven years of the resolution, Pakistan came into being.

This was the destination, what Allama Iqbal had dreamt of, he added. He said while observing the Pakistan Day, the people should have a deep insight into our past besides pondering our past as well as the future. We will have to review our successes as well as the shortcomings, the prime minister added.—TNS