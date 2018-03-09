Country’s progress lies in welfare of masses: President

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain has launched National Socio-Economic Registry Programme of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) aimed at widening social safety network. He launched the programme at a ceremony held in Islamabad on Thursday to mark completion of ten years of BISP. The President expressed the confidence that it would help improve transparency and enable relevant institutions to reach out to the needy families and individuals. He said the programme would help contribute towards poverty alleviation.

President Mamnoon Hussain said the Government increased allocations for BISP threefold and hopefully this would lead to accelerate empowerment of women. The President said the National Socio-economic Registry of BISP being a credible and comprehensive social safety data will also help other public sector organizations to reach the destitute and marginalized segments of the society more easily and transparently.

He said through this data the efforts of the Government to alleviate poverty will be more meaningful and fruitful through such measures. Mamnoon Hussain said the growing work force is an asset for the country because more than sixty percent of our population is youth. He said our top priority should be the immediate and effective attention on professional education of our younger generation.

Underscoring the importance of community networking, the President said women beneficiaries who have graduated out of this programme can play a vital role in providing guidance to others through their experiences of coming out of poverty. He said the Government desires participation of all citizens in these initiatives to the best of their capabilities as it is a continuous process which inevitably requires the participation of each and every individual.

Earlier in her address on the occasion, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Marvi Memon said this National Socio-Economic Registry is aimed at including those poor families who could not be registered earlier in 2011. She said the second purpose is to train and update the previous beneficiaries who have come out of poverty but need to consolidate their businesses.

Briefing the audience about the NSER secretary Benazir Income Support Program Umar Hameed Khan said the NSER is based on forty five basic indicators of Social Safety Net and was started in ten districts in 2017 and will be expanded across the country from today.

He said the Income Support Program helped reduce poverty by seven percent helping seventy six percent women attain economic self-sufficiency. Later, the President distributed enrollment certificates among the BISP beneficiaries enrolled under the updated registry.—SABAH