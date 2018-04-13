Country’s liquid foreign reserves down by $164m to $11.438b

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $164 million to $11.438 billion, due to external debt servicing and other official payments. According to State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $17,639.8 million on 06 April 2018. The break-up of the foreign reserves position held by the State Bank of Pakistan, $11,438.3 million. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6,201.5 million. the total liquid foreign reserves stood $17,639.8 million. During the week ending 06 April 2018, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $164 million to $11,438 million, due to external debt servicing and other official payments.