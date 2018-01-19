Country’s liquid foreign reserves decreases to $19.771b

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Country’s total liquid foreign reserves shrink by $284 million on various accounts payments and stood at $19,771.5 billion on during the weekend on January 12th, 2018.

During the week ending on January 12th, 2018, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $284 million to $19.771 billion, due to external debt servicing and other official payments, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is the total liquid foreign reserves held by the SBP is currently stood at $ 13,699 billion, while the net foreign reserves holding by the commercial banks is $6.072 billion.

