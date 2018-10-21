Country’s institutions are weak while individuals powerful: JI

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirjaul Haq, has said the main problem of the country is that its institutions are weak while the individuals were powerful.

Addressing the JI Ijtema at Qila Saifullah on Sunday, he said that these people were the biggest obstacle in the rule of the law and the supremacy of the constitution. This powerful group did not believe in merit or in any principle, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that Balochistan was full of minerals but the people of the province were living in abject poverty and their children remained mostly illiterate. He warned that if the problem of water shortage was not solved, the people would be compelled to move to other provinces.

He said that the rulers in Islamabad had not fulfilled their promises with the local people and no revolutionary plan had been a given for the uplift of the province. Senior JI leaders were also present on the occasion.

The JI chief said that the corrupt people were plundering billions of the public money while the man in the street was deprived of two times meals. He said that the present system was causing disappointment among the people.

Sirajul Haq said that Balochistan was supplying gas to the other provinces but its people were still deprived of this fuel. Load shedding in the province was also for longer hours than in other provinces and the facilities of education and health were also negligible.

He said the closure of the Chaman border had rendered thousands of people jobless and lakhs of traders and businessmen had been affected by the suspension of bilateral trade. However, he said, the government was not giving any importance to the issue.

The JI chief said the people lined up for hours in the elections with the hope that the new government would solve their problems. However, he said, after being elected, the so called peoples representatives did not even bother to enquire about the affairs of the voters. On the other hand, they would frame such policies as increased the miseries of the people.

