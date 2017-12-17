Country’s improving peace owed to APS martyrs: Gen Bajwa

Peshawar APS carnage 3rd anniversary observed

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi/Peshawar

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said the sacrifices of Army Public School martyrs has not gone in vain and the country’s improving peace is owed to them, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The army chief’s statement came on the third anniversary of the attack on APS which killed more than 140 people including mostly students.

“Remembering martyrs of APS Peshawar. The great sacrifice of our innocent beloved children and their brave families remains unforgettable. It symbolises our undeterred resolve in love of our motherland. Your sacrifice has not gone in vain, we owe this improving peace to you” COAS.

“It symbolises our undeterred resolve in love of our motherland,” said Gen Bajwa.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Dec 16, 2014, will be remembered as a black day in the history of the world, when inhumane terrorists attacked innocent children.

He said that the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation are unmatched. “The nation gave the sacrifice of life and property in the war against terrorism,” he added.

The premier stated in his message further that extremism is the tree from which the poisonous fruit of terrorism grows.

Pakistan marks third anniversary of APS attack, PM among political personalities pay tribute to APS martyrs

In Peshawar, the third anniversary of the Army Public School carnage that claimed lives of 147 persons, mostly schoolchildren, was observed on Saturday across the country.

The portraits of the martyrs were displayed on roads in Peshawar Cantonment and other parts of the provincial capital to pay tributes to them. An event was held at the Army Public School & College (Boys) in Peshawar in memory of the martyrs. Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt was the chief guest on the occasion.

The families of the martyrs and some organisations arranged Quran Khwani for the departed souls at their homes and different places in the provincial capital. A group of parents of the martyred students has announced a protest sit-in outside the Peshawar Press Club on the occasion of third anniversary of the terrorist attack to highlight their grievances and demands.

Security across the provincial capital had been upgraded to avoid any untoward incident. According to a senior police official, a number of search and strike operations were carried out all over Peshawar during the last few days to arrest suspects.

Not only the parents and close family members, but the friends of the martyred students and even the general public can never forget the smiling faces of the innocent students who became victim of the worst ever terrorist act in the country.

Many schools, roads and a park were named after the martyrs of the APS tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Punjab and Balochistan. People have placed huge billboards of many of these young souls in different parts of the city to pay tributes to them. A Special function was held at Ayub Park in Rawalpindi where school children and people in large number paid tributes to the APS martyrs.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in a tweet said “Today as we remember with sorrow the devastating terrorist attack on APS Peshawar that martyred our precious innocent children and their teachers, we must ensure this can never happen again so our future generations can be nurtured safely to follow their dreams”