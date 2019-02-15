Country’s future linked with technical education: Aslam

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that future of Pakistan is related to technical education and Punjab government is acting upon effective strategy for the promotion of technical education. Skilled workforce is being prepared according to the needs of the market. Target of preparing five lakh skilled workforce every year will be achieved. Examination system of technical education board is also being improved and the board will be revamped. The Minister expressed these views while talking to the delegation of employees association of Board of Technical Education who met him at Civil Secretariat, today. Additional Secretary Industries and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that the board of technical education has become the den of corruption and it will be made free of corruption and politics. He directed that the matters of the board should be improved and we want results. He said that it is deplorable that practical examination is not being conducted under the board.

It will not be born in future. He said that surgery makes pain but it gives relief and surgery is also needed to correct the board matters. He said that merit is the only the way of progress and prosperity and PTI government is promoting merit every level. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that incentives will be given to board employees when they display performance.

Every possible step will be taken for the welfare of common man. President Employees Association of Board of Technical Education Malik Muhammad Ilyas and other office-bearers of the association were included in the delegation.

