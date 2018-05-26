Country’s future lies in political system, democracy: Javed Ali Shah

MULTAN : Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah on Saturday said that country’s survival and future hinged on political system, democracy and holding elections in fair, free and transparent manner.

He was speaking at a public meeting in Shujabad after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the first segment of Multan-Sukkur (M5) motorway.

The Minister said that representatives of the people who would emerge in the wake of free and

fair elections, would be better placed to resolve all the problems confronting the country.

He said that derailing political system would harm the country.

The Minister said that lively nations rose above their personal and political differences and forged national unity.

He added that strengthening democratic forces was like strengthening the country.

He said that M5 Multan-Sukkur motorway was a game-changer for the people of this area. People of this area had not even dreamt of it, he added.

He said that projects being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would continue to move forward to materialize the ultimate objective of enhanced trade opportunities for Pakistan and the entire region.

He demanded for construction of a bridge over river Chenab to reduce distance between Shujabad and Khangarh from 74 kilometres to only six kilometres.

He said that the hydraulic study for this bridge project had been completed and PC-1 prepared.

He also demanded that Pakistan Railways be directed to ensure that Pakistan Express should have a stop at Shujabad railway station