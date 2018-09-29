Country’s future in youth hands: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General, Jamaat-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has said that the future of the humanity and the country was in the hands of the youth and they should equip themselves with latest knowledge of science and technology besides best morals to be able to serve mankind in the best possible manner.

The JI SG stated this while speaking at the inaugural session of the International Youth Gathering here on Saturday. Youth delegates from 15 countries including Turkey, Syria are attending the moot.

Liaqat Baloch said that peace and tolerance were the greatest force of human beings while violence, misunderstanding and extremism were the biggest enemies.

He said that Islam was the religion of peace and love. He said that the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the awakening of the youth could pull the Muslim world out of greatest crises.

Liaqat Baloch said that majority of the close companions of the Holy Prophet were young men who brought about the greatest revolution of human history. He said that around 64 per cent of Pakistan’s population was below 30 years of age and they had deep love for Islam and the country.

The JI SG was confident that the youth would be able to steer the country out of internal, economic crises and corruption.

Turkish youth representative Ali K

