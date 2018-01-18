Country’s future belongs to youth: Mamnoon

SMIU students meet president

President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said the future belonged to the youth and urged upon them to prepare themselves for managing the affairs of the country. He said this while talking to a delegation to Sindh Madressatul Islam University(SMIU) led by its Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said national development was only possible if education and research was pursued with sincerity.

He emphasized that students should read more and more to understand the modern world and new social, political and economic trends.

He advised the students to make this knowledge, attained from those activities, a part of their practical life.

He underlined that attention should also be focused on character building in addition to the education so that moral values could be promoted in the society. He stressed that the girl students should acquire all types of education and join any profession of their liking but they should always uphold the values in traditions.

President Mamnoon Hussain expressed his pleasure that Sindh Madressatul Islam University was fully participating in academic activities as a university.

He highlighted that new opportunities were emerging in shape of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and students should prepare themselves to take full advantage from these openings. He pointed out that several energy projects under CPEC had been completed while development work was being carried out on a fast pace on the other projects.

He said some people were spreading uncertainty regarding the route of CPEC which was totally incorrect. He dismissed the impression that there had been no change in the route of the corridor.

He said recognizing the importance of this project, several countries had expressed their desire to join this project which was evidence of the fact that this project would be a blessing for Pakistan. The president pointed out that the future of Pakistan was associated with democracy, therefore, it was imperative to promote democratic culture in the society.

He appreciated the National Leadership Programme of SMIU to enhance the skills of the students and directed to make it more effective. He hoped that students would visit educational institutions and government departments under this programme and would also learn a lot from those activities.—APP