Country’s fate linked with democracy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said the country’s fate was linked with democracy because Pakistan could not flourish without democratic system but some elements were trying to derail it.

The country was facing internal and external challenges as well and enemies of the country were always busy for hatching conspiracies against it and they could not succeed in their objectives, he was talking with a private news channel.

The minister said people of the country had rejected the protest of united opposition in Lahore which was launched by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahir -ul-Qadri.

He said politics of protest demonstration had badly damaged the image of the country as well as national economy.

He said some elements were trying to create hurdles in holding the Senate elections and if Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would support them through dissolving the provincial assemblies it means they were with them who were busy for hatching conspiracy against the government.

The minister said the government had ended energy crisis, reduced terrorism, improved national economy, overcome power load-shedding and restored peace across the country including Karachi.

He said there was no option for holding the general elections before the time and the government would complete its constitutional tenure. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government had put the country on the path of development and history would prove that its leadership was punished for starting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and improving the national economy.

A conspiracy was hatched in Balochistan to affect the credibility of the province and country, he said, adding it was a joke with the people and representatives of Balochistan regarding the formation of Pakistan Muslim League-Q government in the province.

He said the continuity of democracy should not be stopped as it was in best national interest. The PML-N government had contributed a lot for the development and prosperity of masses and country, he added.

Orignally published by NNI