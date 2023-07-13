Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s economy is reviving.

The PML-N Quaid who is in Saudi Arabia these days held a meeting with the party office-bearers in the kingdom. He discussed the economic and political situation of the country with them.

On this occasion, Nawaz said emphatically that Pakistan’s economy is on the path to recovery. He hoped that the country would progress again and people would be better off.

The former three times prime minister said that the Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia and other countries across the world are country’s asset. He stressed that it is our duty to solve their problems.

The PML-N delegation met Nawaz Sharif under the leadership of party Secretary General (Saudi Arabia chapter) Malik Manzoor Hussain Awan.—INP