Country’s economy at critical stage: LCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid has said that economy of Pakistan is at the critical stage, therefore, ground realities must be kept in view to move in right direction.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of LCCI Research Report on state of Pakistan’s economy. The LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Dr. Hafeez Pasha, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Amjad Ali Jawa, Awais Saeed Piracha, Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol, Tehmina Saeed Chaudhry, Javed Bhatti, Mian Waqar and others also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that economy would continue to slide if we continue to depend on fantasy of statistics. He said that government and private sector must join hands to establish a trustable database of economic facts that would help tackling the issue in a good manner.

While giving breakup of economic facts and figures, Malik Tahir Javaid that the target of Real GDP growth rate was 8% whereas the actual growth has remained modest and expected to reach as high as 6% per annum. He said that the target was to increase annual private sector investment in Punjab to dollar 17.5 billion by 2018 but the investment activity has been below the target.

He said that Punjab’s statistical department still has to build the requisite capacity to measure provincial investment numbers. He said that against creating 1 million quality jobs every year in Punjab, so far there have been 0.6 million jobs opportunities. Every year, in unemployment, almost 0.4 million youth is being added up. He said that Punjab is on target on the objective of training 2 million skill graduates as by June 2017 over 1.5 persons have been trained. Increasing Punjab’s exports by 15% every year till 2018 was the target but there has been steady decline in exports over the past few years. Thus this target is unlikely to be met.

The LCCI President said that these facts seriously call for making joint efforts to kick start the process of industrialization in Punjab. Large opportunities exist in the wake of CPEC early harvest programs which include industrial cooperation as well.

He said that according the LCCI report, Pakistan’s GDP would cross 6% in the medium run. This growth momentum would be based on the CPEC investments, growth in the services sector and the consumption. He said that the report also projects the growth rates of industrial and agriculture sectors would remain around 5% and 3% in the medium run. He said that the short run and medium run forecasts of the economic indicators in this report would also prove to be an important decision-making tool for policy makers in the formulation of budgets and various policies.