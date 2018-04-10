Country’s development, prosperity of people core agenda of PML-N govt: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE : Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that national development and prosperity of the people is core agenda of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

He said, “I am grateful to all the colleagues who extended their support for progress and prosperity of the country.”

Talking to members of the assembly belonging to different districts who called on him here on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif said that there is no example of record development projects initiated during the last five years by the PML-N government and added that he believes in composite development of every district and city of the province.

The Chief Minister said that even the opponents admitted the utility of infrastructure development and innovative schemes initiated in the Punjab. He said that elements obstructing the national development process are not loyal to the nation. We have worked round-the-clock for public welfare and focal point of our politics is the development and prosperity of the masses, he added.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included Member National Assembly (MNA), Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Ch. Muhammad Tufail, Ch. Muhammad Arshad Jutt, former MNA Haji Mudassar Qayyum Nahra and Chairman District Council Gujranwala Mazhar Qayyum Nahra.

Orignally published by INP