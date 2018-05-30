Country’s defence made impregnable: Mayor

Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim Khan has said that Pakistan Muslim League PML-N had made the country’s defence impregnable and no one could cast an evil eye towards Pakistan solidarity.

Talking to media, he said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a day of pride for every Pakistani. The Mayor praised former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif whose untiring efforts had made Pakistan a nuclear state.

He said “We are united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif” adding that he had taken bold decision in the best interest of the country. PML-N government was working for the welfare of the people and carrying out various development projects all over the country, he added.—APP

