Country’s current economic condition better than last decade: Miftah

ISLAMABAD : Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail has said that the country’s economy is improving and growth rate has reached about 6 percent.

Addressing World Islamic Economic Forum in Karachi today (Monday), he said that current economic condition is comparatively much better than the last ten years.

The Adviser said the government has taken major steps to address poverty and unemployment issues, besides problems being faced by the business community.

He said that the steps are also being taken for the promotion of industry and small business.

Miftah Ismail said that incumbent government has added 12 thousand megawatt electricity to national grid during the last 5-years.

