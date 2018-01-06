Country in trouble because of incompetent leaders: Zardari

Says Bhutto’s spirit is in me; Warns Nawaz you cannot threaten us or force us away

Sawan Khaskheli

Mirpur Khas

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Friday that Pakistan is in trouble because of incompetent leaders.

Addressing a rally on Friday in Mirpurkhas to celebrate Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 90th anniversary, he criticised ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N. and said that the elected leaders of the country lack vision and that no shortcoming can be masked in the present times. He claimed that the people of Pakistan no longer support the present government. PML-N leaders did not work in the five-year tenure except for having their friends establish industries and change their lives around.

He criticised PML-N president Nawaz Sharif by saying that how could he disclose secrets about others when he is the biggest secret. PML-N is in the government as well as working as the opposition, he said. “You can’t threaten us or force us away,” PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari told Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N.

PPP leader claimed that all state institutions are subordinates of the PML-N government and that leaders of the front use government’s vehicles, resources and enjoy protocol. “When the people said we cannot win seats, you [Nawaz Sharif] said we will make you win,” Zardari alleged.

“You are fighting against your own establishment and rallying against your own government, and using the security protocol provided to you by them at the same time,” Zardari wryly pointed out.

He said that Nawaz should probably ask “his prime minister” to resign if he cannot run the government and should refrain from sending the PPP messages which he thinks can scare them away.

Zardari warned PML-N leadership that PPP could not be frightened with such messages. PML-N leadership should have Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi resign if he cannot lead the government. At a rally on Friday in Mirpurkhas to celebrate Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 90th anniversary, Pakistan People’s Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari shared that he may not be from Bhutto’s lineage but Bhutto’s spirit is definitely in him.

Zardari stated that PPP’s ideology was given to it by Bhutto. “PPP is the party of labourers; of the poor and down-trodden masses. Our workers demand from us and we give to them. This is what Bhutto taught. You have to fight for your right. We [the leaders] go to the people, people shouldn’t come to us.”

Turning the subject towards the current political scenario, Zardari took a jibe at current Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif saying, “Bilawal for four years told the ruling party to appoint a foreign minister. Now they have appointed someone who can barely speak English. He [Asif] is the one representing us in the global arena.”

“This person will take your narrative to the world and they will listen,” he said sarcastically. “If you had to appoint a foreign minister you should have at least appointed someone who the world would understand.”

Zardari also lauded the efforts of PPP in Sindh stating all the developments that had taken place were due to the efforts of ex-Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah and current Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“The electricity plant that has been set up in Thar and the airport that has been constructed is due to the efforts of the Sindh goverment, ex-CM Qaim Ali Shah and current CM Murad Ali Shah. Murad Ali Shah will [after the next election] continue to be the CM of Sindh,” Zardari concluded.

The former president said that present rulers were imposed by certain powers who, according to him had no vision to steer the country out of the crises.

“I am under the influence of the spirit of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto” he added and said that PPP government had done for the region including the mega projects of power plants in Thar. Zardari said that there was no threat to PPP in Sindh.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah and other PPP leaders also spoke on the occasion and cut the birthday cake of the founding father of PPP late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 90th birthday.