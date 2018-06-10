Country seemed to be heading towards ‘lotacracy’ instead of democracy, say Siraj ul Haq

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the country seemed to be heading towards ‘lotacracy’ instead of democracy and said this was a matter of grave concern.

He said this at a meeting with the JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch and JI Punjab chief, Mian Maqsood Ahmed, at which the MMA candidates in the Punjab were reviewed. Mian Maqsood Ahmed briefed the JI chief about the JI candidates from the province

Sirajul Haq said the selection of the candidates reflected the vision of the parties and a look at their selection did not show that they desired a change in the country. However, he said, it was a happy sign that the general public had accepted the MMA as an alternative leadership.

He said the issuance of tickets by the parties seemed to have made the masses understand that the wellbeing of the country and the masses was not on the agenda of the parties and they simply wanted to reach the corridors of power.

He said that people who had destroyed state institutions and plundered public money and transferred their wealth to foreign lands had again been successful in securing parties tickets.

The JI chief said that the trend of the care taker governments was not clear so far but he hoped that during their brief tenure, the care takers would set an example of good governance to be followed by the next elected rulers. However, he said that if the care takers were successful in holding fair, free and transparent elections, it would be great favour to the nation and the country.