Islamabad

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the present government has pushed the country to a devastating stage as there is around dollar 3,500 billion further increase in the debt burden due to devaluation of rupees. Participating in a TV’s channel program from London last night, Ishaq Dar said it was a high time to take some administrative and fiscal steps to safe the country from the economic debacle.—INP

