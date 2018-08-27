Country on path of progress, prosperity: Umer

Rawalpindi

Deputy Secretary General, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) South Punjab, Sahibzada Umer Farooq paid glowing tributes to the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the country was on the path to progress and prosperity.

This is begining of new era, he made these remarks while talking to newsmen here on Sunday. Umer Farooq said PTI has an agenda to blend traditional social and religious values and cultural and ethnic diversity of Pakistan into common goals and aspirations for a just society based on Mohammad Iqbal’s and Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of Islamic democratic culture providing social security, welfare and the rule of law, he added.

He said the present government would fulfilled all promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations. He said that corruption would be eliminated for sustainable economic development. He said effective mechanism would be introduced to eliminate the curse of corruption and the looted money would be recovered. He said that serving the people was their ultimate aim and purpose.—APP

