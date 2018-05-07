Country on move despite challenges: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says hideouts of terrorists have been destroyed, despite challenges country moving forward.

Speaking at the International Maritime Symposium where the theme of the conference was “Impact of Belt and Road Initiative on Geo-Economics of Indian Ocean Region” at Bahria University today, the Premier said the economic zone covers almost 40 per cent of the country’s land mass, however, it remains undeveloped.

He added that its development is critical as almost 80 per cent of the trade is being done by the sea now.

Prime Minister also added that Pakistan is dependent on the sea lanes and that an effort to improve access and connectivity for our own benefit should be done. With its excellent strategic position, the sea routes will help with trade not only with western China but to all of central Asia, the PM added.

The PM also said Pakistan is building a 1,700 kilometre six-lane motorway along with a 1,200 kilometre-long-road that would help in improving access and connectivity and regional trade. Abbasi added that Pakistan is hoping for a six per cent GDP growth this year, which could go up to nine per cent with the development of infrastructure as well as energy and communication sectors.

Talking about the security concerns, the PM said Pakistan Navy is fully aware of threats and is actively developing its capability to counter any challenge.

Orignally published by INP