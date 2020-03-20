Country needs coronavirus response package: FPCCI

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Convener FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Insurance Dr. Murtaza Mughal on Thursday asked the government to increase the budget of health sector in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. He said that all the taxes imposed on health products and services should be waived so that masses can access the same. Dr Murtaza Mughal said that tax deadlines for some important sector should be extended, penalties should be waived while health insurance should be promoted to enable the poor to get quality services. He said that FBR should establish a special cell to study the impact of the virus on businesses and taxpayers. The findings should be used to finalise a corona response package to stimulate the economy, he demaded. He said that awareness about health insurance should be increased as health is the most valuable asset anyone can have. The companies providing health insurance are focused on urban areas, therefore, government should announce incentives for companies providing services in rural areas, he demanded.