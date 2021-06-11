Country moving towards economic stability: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Friday that all economic indicators of Pakistan are positive and the country is moving towards economic stability after a long time.

In a twitter message, he said that the opposition should learn to differentiate between reforms and accountability so that electoral and judicial reforms could be discussed.

“Political and economic stability was made possible only because the people and institutions had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

Special Advisor to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill said Imran Khan set out to fix the economy after taking over the government with the worst deficits in the history.

He further said; “The international organizations are now testifying that Pakistan s economy is moving in the right direction.”

“Special measures to make the life of common man easier will be the focus of this budget,” he added.—INP