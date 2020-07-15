Country may face another wheat crisis soon: Wahab

Pakistan may face another wheat crisis soon and the federal government will be responsible for it, said Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference on Wednesday. It will be another artificial shortage, he claimed. The Federal Cabinet wants Sindh to release its wheat but that decision will be made by our cabinet. He remarked that he shared the prices of wheat in Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Sindh, comparatively, have the lowest prices,” he added. “People are well aware of the dharna of a dharna party,” Wahab said in his statement. “It is tantamount to rubbing salt into the wounds of Karachiites.” The Sindh government spokesman noted that the power utility is under the control of the “selected prime minister”. “The ones who are supposed to take action are staging a demonstration,” he lamented. The Pakistn Tehreek-Insaf could not fool the people through its wails after allowing the K-Electric to increase the power tariff, according to Wahab. He described the PTI sit-in as a stunt aimed at diverting attention from the misery of Karachiites. Murtaza Wahab, reacting to the statement by Fayyazul Hassan Chohan against PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, to which Chohan belonged, had been appreciative of the policies introduced by Pakistan Peoples Party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The Sindh government spokesperson maintained that after facing failures at all fronts, “Chohan had lost his senses.””People like him, who are not civil, should know that we know how to respond to sugar mafia,” he said. “Our mission is to expose the faces behind corruption.”