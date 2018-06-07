Country made record development in PML-N govt tenure: Shahbaz

Senator Sajid Mir, Ch Tanvir call on CM

Staff Reporter

Chief of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, Senator Sajid Mir and Senator Ch Tanvir called on President Pakistan Muslim League-N Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Wednesday.

Speaking to Senator Sajid Mir, Shahbaz Sharif said prosperous, developed and a peaceful Pakistan was the destination of PML-N

and added that tremendous efforts were made to deal with the challenges of the country during the last five years. He expressed the satisfaction that positive results had been achieved of these efforts.

He said promoters of negative politics did not want progress and prosperity in the country. He said politics of ‘I and you’ was not in the interest of the country, adding that Pakistan would be strengthened, if they followed the collective path.

While talking to Senator Ch. Tanvir Shahbaz Sharif said that PML-N’s tenure was the best period in the history of the country. Despite impediments created by political opponents, the journey of development has not been stopped, he added.

He said: “our opponents have written stories of destructions and devastations in Sindh and KPK while we have written a new history by following the principles of honesty, trust, hard work and commitment”. As a result of it, the people of Punjab are enjoying all the facilities which are their right, he said and added “We have fulfilled our obligations by considering them as sacred duties”.

He said that political opponents had deceived the people by showing an attitude of carelessness at every occasion. On the other hand, we have served the masses day and night and special attention was paid to provide relief to the people.

That’s why we shall go to the people with high heads in the elections, concluded Shahbaz Sharif. Shahbaz Sharif has said that generating ample electricity was the biggest achievement of the PML-N government during its five years tenure.

“PML-N, if comes to power again after general elections, will build major dams to overcome water crisis,” he added.

He said, the Punjab had spent billions of rupees on promotion of education sector, adding, under the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund, scholarships worth Rs 17 billion had been distributed among 350,000 underprivileged on merit. He said, the province brought 90,000 children working at the brick-kilns to schools by offering their families financial incentives. “Punjab has set up 19 universities and 200 new colleges during the tenure,” he added.

He said, Punjab had brought revolution by developing public transport infrastructure, citing examples of three Metro bus systems, the Orange Line Metro Train Project & Speedo buses.

Shahbaz said, the provincial government had set up state-of-the-art Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre where two kidney transplants had already been conducted successfully.

Recounting the second major achievement of PML-N government, Shahbaz Sharif said, they succeeded in curbing the menace of terrorism and extremism. He paid rich tributes to the efforts and sacrifices rendered by armed forces, and law enforcement agencies during the war against terrorism, during the operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasa’ad. “Due to effective measures, backbone of terrorists and their facilitators has been broken and peace has been restored in the country especially Karachi,” he observed.

He lauded the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif and said the federal government under the former prime minister brought about marked improvements in areas of counter-terrorism, energy and economy.