Country is heading towards civil war, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABD : Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday has said that the country is heading towards a civil war.

On his arrival from London, Sheikh Rasheed suggested all the political parties to work together for the welfare of the country. He also criticzed Karachi clash and said that holding rallies is politicians’ right. Any big incident can delay the elections, he added.

The AML chief further said that Pakistan is going true a tough time as there is no money to pay off the loans, therefore, we should concentrate on the development of the country, he continued.

He also condemned gun attack on Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal and wished him speedy recovery.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed stated that he was foreseeing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan as next premier of the country.

Rasheed said that he was aligning with Imran Khan for a new Pakistan. “There is no electricity, gas or employment in the country at present. There is nothing such as good governance in Pakistan”, stated Rashid.

He claimed that political career of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had expired.

While extolling state-institutions for their constructive roles, Rasheed said that Pakistan Army was standing firm at every front while country’s judiciary was fighting battle at every front.

Orignally published by INP