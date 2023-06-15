‘Country in transition’, CJP calls for patience to deal with situation

CJP Bandial stops Advocate Rahi from reading statement of ‘abduction’, says matter ‘personal’

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial observed on Wednesday that the country was going through a period of transition, adding that “we must display patience, fortitude and courage. Let us learn to deal with this situation.”

The CJP’s remarks came as a three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) led by him and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar resumed hearing petitions against the recently introduced SC (Review of Judgments and Orders) Bill, 2023.

As the top court resumed proceedings today, Advocate Rahi, one of the lawyers challenging the law, requested the court for permission to read out an application he wished to file with the court concerning his “abduction”.

“On my return from the SC, I was kidnapped on June 6 and pressured to withdraw the petition [against the SC review law]. I seek the court’s permission to read a petition in this regard,” he said.

However, the lawyer was prevented by the CJP from proceeding further. “Do not read it now, we can read it later ourselves,” the top judge said.

Rahi protested saying he was “pressurised to leave Islamabad” and said he “wanted to bring some facts to light.”

“Sir, this is your personal matter,” remarked CJP Bandial, “I will accept the application. You may come to my chamber and tell me more.”