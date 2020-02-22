Country heading towards prosperity: OPC

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar has said that our country is progressing towards economic prosperity under the visionary and able leadership of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said this while talking to Member of Advisory Council in UK, Sonia Irfan. He said it is due to the economic policies of PTI-led government that Pakistan has recorded a notable growth in fresh foreign direct investment in projects related to oil and gas exploration, power production and mobile phone services in recent months.

The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) surged 66% to $1.56 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal year as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). He further said that Overseas Pakistanis Commission is working day in and day out to resolve the problems of Pakistani expatriates.