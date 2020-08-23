Country heading forward on way to progress

Our Correspondent

Multan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Transport, Member Provincial Assembly Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, said on Sunday that country has been on a track to progress and prosperity by virtue of prudent policies pursued during last two years under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan. Talking to media on Sunday, Javed Ansari said the incumbent government successfully highlighted Kashmir issue globally.

He said, government spent billions of rupees for disbursement among the daily wagers and labourers through Ehsaas Emergency relief programme to help them sustain life after lockdown shrank earning opportunities.—APP