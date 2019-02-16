Country getting foreign aid due to credibility of PM Imran

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated different projects of LESCO in Zafar Colony, Dholanwal and Saidpur. After the inauguration of the development projects, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said while talking to media that foreign aid is received to Pakistan due to credibility of Prime Minister Imran Khan and friendly countries are investing here.

Former rulers looted the country and due to their corruption, the nation came under heavy debt. Now the government has changed in the country and present government is working honestly for the welfare and prosperity of the masses. There is no Ehtasb ur Rehman in our government who make contracts of LNG while sitting in Qatar.

PTI government has promoted the culture of transparency in the country that is why there is no corruption scandal of any federal or provincial minister. We are answerable to the masses and serving people honestly.

He said investment of billions of dollars will come in Pakistan due to visit of Saudi Crown Prince. He said Punjab government has evolved best policy for ease of doing business.

Tax system is being revamped and federal and provincial taxes are being brought on one form. Provincial Minister has said that inspectorless regime is being introduced after this no inspector will disturb the industrialists in the name of inspection.

He told that a decision has been taken in a meeting of economic coordination committee that in future provincial government will set up special economic zones, federal government will facilitate for the electricity and gas. Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has said that the development projects of LESCO costing Rs.2 crores has been inaugurated in NA-126 while in second phase development projects of Rs.10 crores will be completed.

He said that insulators are being changed a scattered wires of electricity is also organized to avoid any untoward incident.

He said Pakistan has received foreign aid from friendly countries due to the credibility of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that national economy of Pakistan is being strengthened and it will go to growth also. He told that our revenue has also increased 3 to 4 percent this year.

