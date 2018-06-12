Country facing shortfall of 4560MW: Senate body told

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Power in its meeting held here on Monday was told that Pakistan at present was facing a short fall of 4560 Megawatts (MWs) after passage of ten days of June against the demand of 23,301 MWs and generation of 18,742 MWs.

The short fall which was 3530 MWs in last month has increased due to hot climate and increase in temperature throughout the country.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Fida Muhammad here at the Parliament House and was attended among others by Senators Nauman Wazir Khattak, Sadia Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Saif, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Aurangzeb Khan, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Minister for Power Barrister Ali Zafar, Secretary Power Yousaf Khokhar, Joint Secretary Power Division and CEOs of DISCOs.

Members deliberated in detail upon the issues in loss making DISCOs of the country and how to have a sustainable plan for financing these entities.

A sub-committee headed by Senator Nauman Wazir was constituted to look into the matter further. The sub-committee will have Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio and Aurangzeb Khan as its members.

While briefing the committee about transmission and distribution losses of distribution companies, it was told that average losses for 2017-18 were 17% with PESCO having the highest percentage at 36.6% losses, SEPCO at number two with 35.7% losses and HESCO at 29.1%. IESCO was termed to be the DISCO with lowest percentage of losses at 7.1%. The recovery percentage of DISCOs was also shared with the Committee with FESCO at 100% recovery, LESCO, GEPCO and MEPCO at 98% and IESCO and PESCO at 90%.QEPCO was showed as the DISCO with lowest recovery percentage at 24%.

The Committee was told that the updated construction work of 220KV Chakdara Grid Station and Mardan-Chakdara Transmission line will be completed by 15 July and up-gradation of 132KV Grid Station Batkhela and feeder lines will be completed by 31 August.