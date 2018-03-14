Country can’t endure politics of clash with institutions: Ch. Shujat

ISLAMABAD : President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has said that shutting mouth of those hurling abuses not difficult work and country cannot withstand politics of clash with institutions.

He was speaking on the occasion of joining of former MNA from Kohistan Mehboobullah Jan in PML along with his colleagues and talking to media here on Tuesday.

He nominated Mehboobullah Jan as PML Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President and expressed the hope that he will play his role in activating the party in the province at all levels.

On the occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ajmal Khan Wazir, Muhammad Basharat Raja and other leaders were also present.

Ch Shujat Hussain further said that only our party is registered as Pakistan Muslim League with Election Commission of Pakistan which says its own talk, we do not believe in politics of hurling abuses or clash with institutions.

Ch Shujat Hussain further said that Pakistan foreign policy has failed, in Saudi Arabia US President did meet Afghan President but held no meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan because of which country was insulted, if I was in place of Nawaz Sharif I would have returned.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehboobullah Jan expressed confidence in the leadership of Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi said that he will play his role in strengthening of the party whereas Tariq Bashir Cheema said that religious services of Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi are also very important and Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed was first to move motion in the National Assembly in 1973 against Qadianis.

Ch Shujat Hussain in his address condemned the step of Nawaz Sharif and colleague ministers that Pak Army is offering sacrifices in the war against internal and external enemies of the country and running a campaign under well-conceived plan to tarnish the image of the army.

The PML President further said that that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is saying that if one allegation of corruption against him is proved he will quit politics but the way billions of rupees commission has been eaten in fake power plants, jangla bus and Orange Lines projects corruption is a very small word for it.

He said that Pakistan is passing through the process of change presently, Pakistan Muslim League is examining it from every point of view and whatever circumstance there would be in future also, your leadership ad party is fully prepared to play its role.

Orignally published by INP