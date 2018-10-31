Country cannot recover from crisis without bailout: Asad

Any IMF bailout would be the last

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday told to the Lower House that the country cannot recover from the current fiscal crisis without securing a bailout. “We had said even before elections, we need a bailout.”

He informed lawmakers that Pakistan faces a deficit of $35 billion and the rupee’s value has depreciated, as a result, the country has sought foreign loans.

“The current account deficit was $25 billion when the Pakistan People’s Party left [in 2013]. In December 2017, Miftah Ismail was the finance minister. The rupee was depreciating and the government’s expenditures were increasing at a faster pace,” he said. “We approached the International Monetary Fund and our friends,” said Umar and added that the economy needs support as the budget deficit has increased by more than Rs900 billion.

“The recent agreement with Saudi Arabia was worth $9 billion over three years.” The finance minister also claimed that any IMF bailout would be the last for the country, adding that Pakistan would cooperate with China to take CPEC into the next phase and reduce the trade deficit.

The finance minister explained that the government approached friendly countries as well as the IMF for help so as to not be dependent on any single source.

“When we went to Saudi Arabia we signed a $3 billion deal,” he said. “Naveed Qamar has stayed in the IMF programme, Ishaq Dar is not here but he must also know that all the money does not come from the IMF.

