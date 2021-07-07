Country cannot make progress with NAB existence

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called out the rulers saying either run the government or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as the country cannot progress with NAB.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday, former premier said that the Accountability Bureau was silent on multi-billion dollar scandals. He further said the NAB chief should end the false cases against him.

‘The case against me is that the LNG was not required and the plant was forcibly installed,’ said Abbasi adding that the LNG supply was suspended for six days due to the incompetence of the government.

The PML-N leader said that the country suffered a great loss due to the suspension of the LNG for six days. ‘Who is responsible for this loss?’ he questioned.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the inflation will further rise in the country. He said the electricity prices rose by Rs 3 per unit right after the budget was approved.—INP