Country can lead to ‘destruction’ if Punjab elections held: Rana

Tarar urges courts to balance scales of justice

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the country could lead to “destruction” if Punjab Assembly elections will be held.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Rawalpindi, Sanaullah said, “The elections in 1971 had divided the country into two parts. The country is continuing to face the consequences of the elections held in 1971 and 1977.”

“Efforts are being made to once again hold controversial elections. The controversial elections could pave the way for the country to witness anarchy and devastation,” he lamented.

Clearing the air that the Pakistan Muslim League-N was not escaping the elections, Sanaullah said, “We come into rule through the power of the vote. The elections should happen, but on time. All the stakeholders should be taken on board in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar urged courts to balance the scales of justice.

During his speech, Tarar highlighted a recent case (Punjab election case) where five judges had different opinions on whether to issue the date for elections in Punjab.

According to Tarar, three of the judges ordered the governor to issue the date, while two agreed with the opinion of the other two honorable judges who had earlier dismissed the case.