Countering smog: BKA directed to stop units from Oct 20 to Dec 31

11 monitoring units to evaluate smog intensity round-the-clock

Bricks Kiln Association (BKA) has been asked to stop their units from 20 October to 31 December to counter smog issue. In a statement, Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that all other precautionary measures are also being taken to counter this imminent smog issue.

The Advisor said that he had two meetings with Chief Minister Punjab and other stakeholders on ‘smog’ issue. Punjab government has established 11 monitoring units to evaluate the intensity of the smog round the clock. Special health counters have also been established in main hospitals to treat smog affectees on preferential basis. We will also monitor level of smog coming from our neighbour country and we are also negotiating with them through MOFA to keep them from burning crops residues in bordering regions.

Malik Amin said that environment is a key priority agenda of our government and we are in the process of its implementation now. Minister Imran Khan has constituted a national committee on climate change to ensure adequate implementation of our climate change objectives.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Bahawalpur that the environment protection department (EPD) has decided to shut down all brick kilns from October 20 to December 31 in Bahawalpur division at the advent of winter season. The decision has been taken to curb the spread of smog while FIRs would be launched against the violators.

Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Idrees on Thursday said the brick kilns were using traditional methods which would not be allowed to operate in the division because they were contributing to the spread of smog during winter season. He said the EPD had taken preemptive measures to control air pollution and smog in the region. ‘Smog can continue for indefinite period causing reduced visibility. The south Punjab agriculture areas usually witnessed smog during winter when air pollution emitting from vehicles and solid waste burn contributes to promotion of thick smog and traditional brick kilns are the major source of spread in this regard.’

He said the department had requested all deputy commissioners to ban stubble burning under Section 144 in the coming days. He said the department had introduced zigzag technology to protect the environment whereas no new brick kiln would be allowed to be constructed in future without this technology. Those kilns which were found involved in violation would be sealed for an indefinite period. The EPD official said zigzag firing kiln was a continuous, cross draught, moving fire kiln in which the air flows in a zigzag path due to the draught provided by a chimney.

The Agriculture Department has constituted 11,213 committees at village level to deal with environmental pollution, especially smog. A spokesman for the department said on Thursday, the committees would create awareness among farmers for not burning residue of crops.

The committees consists of village members who are creating awareness among farmers, he added. He said different methods were being adopted to effectively spread information for not burning paddy stubble. The spokesman said awareness campaign on print and electronic media was also going on in this regard and added that this year the incidents of burning paddy stubble had reduced.

