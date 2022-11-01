‘Counter disinformation with information’: US response on Imran Khan’s regime change allegations

Islamabad: The United States has once again deflated the regime change conspiracy narrative of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, emphasizing that there was no truth to these allegations.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from the PM office earlier this year through a vote of no confidence. Since then, Imran Khan has been vocal about the involvement of foreign powers behind his ouster — mainly the US.

In response, the US Department of State has categorically rejected the stance on many instances, with the US emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations between Islamabad and Washington.

On Monday, Spokesperson of the US Department of State Ned Price, when asked to comment on Imran’s allegations, said: “We won’t let propaganda, we won’t let misinformation or disinformation get in the way of an important bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partnership with Pakistan.”

Ned noted that the only way to counter disinformation or misinformation is through information.

“We value [the] longstanding cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. We’ve always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to our interests. That remains unchanged.”

On the question of free and fair elections and whether the US has ever raised the issue with Pakistani officials, Ned Price said that the US supports the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles not just in Pakistan but around the world.