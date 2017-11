Rawalpindi

Benazir Bhutto Hospital has established a special counter to apprise the people about the effects of smog which is providing people literature and guidance about its effects .

Talking to media, Medical Superintendent Dr Arshad Ali Sabir advised the people to wear face mask while going outside, drink plenty of water and keep their surroundings clean.

He directed the doctors to create awareness among the patients about the precautions to be taken.—APP