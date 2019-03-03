Counselling can help address stunting growth

Multan

Lack of proper awareness, campaigning and counselling among masses is main reason of stunted growth (short height) in the backward region of south Punjab.

Stunted growth affects nurture of human brain since inception and infant stage and the affectees could not perform daily work with zeal and zest. This was stated by Chairman Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition Dr Saeed Akhtar while talking to APP here Saturday.

When questioned what is stunting, Dr Saeed Akhtar informed, stunting means you are too short for your age however well nurtured kids are more likely to stay longer in schools, earn higher wages and capable of escaping poverty at adult stage.

Well nurtured individual could perform better as compared to stunted individual. Stunting growth has become a big problems in the country. He observed that about 44 percent kids were faced with issue of stunting in the country.—APP

