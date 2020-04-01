Council of Islamic Ideology meeting today

Staff Reporter

Council of Islamic Interests (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz has called a meeting of the Council on Thursday at 2pm to take up the prevailing misconceptions on religious matters and issues keeping in view the COVID-19.

As per the details the chairman will chair the meeting in which a strategy would be chalked out to launch efforts in shunning the prevailing rumors. Sources say CII will stress on the national unity in the time of crisis emerged due to the deadly respiratory virus that has killed 26 people and infected 2,042 others.