ISLAMABAD – Council for Common Interests on Saturday formally approved the new digital census, and the upcoming elections will be held under the new population census.

Major developments in the country’s political landscape suggest a delay in upcoming general elections, which are scheduled to be held this year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the CCI meeting amid fractions among the ruling alliance partners over the census row, and now officials unanimously approved the 2023 census. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Punjab interim CM Mohsin Naqvi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Adviser to the PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and others attended the meeting,

Planning Minister and other officials briefed PM Shehbaz and other participants on the digital census.

As per the new census, population of the crisis hit nation reached 241 million, with population increasing annually with 2.55pc.

Punjab’s population was recorded at 127.6 million, Sindh stands at 55.6 million, KP more than 40 million, Balochistan 14.8 million, and Islamabad 2.36 million.