Could dairy protect against diabetes and hypertension?

New research suggests that consuming more full fat dairy may protect against diabetes and hypertension. Rates of type 2 diabetes and hypertension, or high blood pressure, are rising in the United States.

As it stands, experts estimate that about 34 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, and almost half of the adult population have hypertension. Rates are also increasing elsewhere in the world, particularly elsewhere in the West. Consequently, healthcare professionals are invested in understanding how to prevent these diseases. Because an unhealthful diet is a significant risk factor for both issues, adjusting the diet seems to be a promising approach.

Dairy products are of particular interest, following research indicating that dairy consumption is associated with lower blood pressure. Studies have also shown that eating more dairy is linked with a lower risk of diabetes. However, most of this research has only included participants in Europe and North America, which has limited the generalizability of the findings.

Now, a large international study of data from almost 150,000 people has concluded that a higher intake of dairy, especially whole fat varieties, is associated with a lower risk of diabetes and high blood pressure.

A new study finds that mindfulness can be an effective mood management tool for people with multiple sclerosis (MS). A recent study investigates mindfulness and mood in people with MS. MS affects almost 1 million people in the United States and 2.3 million people worldwide. It is the most common neurological condition in young adults. Although much remains unknown about the various forms of MS, new research from Ohio State University in Columbus suggests a way to help people with MS mitigate the mood changes that often accompany the condition.

The study suggests that mindfulness training can be an effective means of managing the emotional volatility that affects many people with MS. It may also improve mental processing speed. The results of the original study and secondary analysis now appear in the journals Rehabilitation Psychology and Neuropsychology, respectively. Mindfulness Mindfulness is a stress reduction practice with a long history. It involves a person paying greater conscious attention to the present moment with acceptance and without judgment.