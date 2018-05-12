Cotton variety developed by IUB

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

The cotton variety develop by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been cultivated in 30% of total cotton cultivated area of the Punjab Province. This achievement makes IUB as the only university in the country developing cotton seeds having large scale popularity.

According to the vision of Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, research compatible with national priorities, the advanced level research on the most important crops of the country including cotton, rice and wheat is underway at University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The university scientists are working on such varieties of crops which are suitable and productive in local climate and geographical condition, drought and resistance to viral diseases. In this connection, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor visited cotton crop cultivated by department of Plant Breeding and Genetics in experimental area at University Agriculture Farm.

The University produced cotton varieties IUB-222, IUB-13 and MM-58 have been cultivated in the agriculture farm and thirty percent cotton land in Punjab Province is covered by the variety IUB-13. It was also revealed that new varieties of the university QM65 and IUB-69 got 7th and 42nd positions respectively out of 95 varieties competed in recently held national level trials.

Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq said that currently, research projects worth Rs. 80 million are being carried out in the college. Further the college has been provided the first ever molecular breeding laboratory in Southern Punjab. Similarly, genoplasm preservation laboratory also added recently. On this occasion, College Principal Prof. Dr. Muazzam Jamil, Chairman Plant Breeding and Genetics, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Bandesha, faculty members and students were also present.