Cotton seed germination standards relaxed to 50pc for Kharif

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired 17th meeting of the National Seed Council via video link here in Islamabad today. The meeting was also attended by the Federal Secretary NFS&R, representatives from federal and provincial concerned departments. The meeting approved temporary relaxation in cotton seed germination standard to 50% for the kharif 2020 season only for both public private sectors. It was decided that price of seed will be reduced in proportionate to relaxation in germination percentage by both public and private sectors. The meeting directed seed Association of Pakistan to ensure that actual germination standard is mentioned on the bag liable to adjust proper seed rate. The minister directed that no cotton seed below this germination standard should be offered for sale and in case of violation strict action should be taken under the provisions of the Seed Act,1976 (seed amendment Act 2015). He called for devising a viable mechanism in coordination with federal and provincial departments to monitor the quality of seed germination It was decided that Provincial Agricultural Extension Departments will launch an awareness campaign to inform farmers about the reduced price of seed with relaxed standard.