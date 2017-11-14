Cotton most profitable crop, need to introduce resistant varieties: Bosan

LAHORE : Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) Mr. Sikandar Hayat Bosan has said that cotton is most profitable crop as compared to others and it need of the time is to emphasis on research for producing new resistant varieties of cotton crop.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding cotton seed held at Agriculture House Auditorium here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by federal secretaries, owner, and representatives of private seed companies, researchers and scientists. Chief Executive PARB, Director General of Federal seed certification and registration also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, all the researchers debated to produce new resistant varieties of cotton crop.

Mr. Sikandar Hayat Bosan said that only option is to increase per acre lint yield by applying modern cotton technologies that have successfully been adopted in many developed and under developing countries to improve crop yields.

He said that cotton crop is well exposed to biotic pressure. The greatest threat is from insect and pests. There are two major types of pests that are damaging cotton crops in Pakistan. These are sucking and chewing because weather conditions agro-ecological zones are suitable for multiplicity of population to some extent but is very challenging to control chewing pests that are injurious to growth, development and production of crop.

Orignally published by INP