STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD After decrease in cotton production, shortfall has reached 3.2 million bales. According to sources, cotton production has fallen to 9.45 million bales. Before this, production of cotton fell to 96 million bales in 2015-16. According to sources, the production target of cotton for the year 2020 was set at 10.27 million bales, and in 2019, the production of cotton was recorded at 10.07million bales. Cotton production dropped by 1.25 million bales compared to last year.